Wisconsin company installing microchips in employees

A Wisconsin technology company’s employees are getting microchips implanted to scan into their building a purchase food on the clock.

Three Square Market, a company that provides technology for micro markets and break rooms, has over 50 employees that are getting the rice-sized chip implanted. The chip uses Radio-Frequency Identification and can be implanted between the thumb and forefinger.

“It’s the next thing that’s inevitably going to happen, and we want to be a part of it,” Three Square Market Chief Executive Officer Todd Westby told a news source.

Employees are able to choose whether or not they want the chip and is not mandatory.