Three major airlines have to pay up for breaking rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, GA -- Airlines can't catch a break! Three major airlines have to fork over some major cash for breaking rules towards protecting travelers.

Delta is among the guilty, and has to pay $200,000 for not reporting all baggage claims over a span of three years! All because they wanted to look better than the competition.

Second on the list, American Airlines. They have to pay $250,000 for not refunding passengers' money in a "timely fashion."

Time for the big one, Frontier Airlines. Their list of violations got them fined $400,000! Here's a breakdown:

Bumping passengers involuntarily without finding volunteers first. Not providing those passengers with a written notice describing their rights. Not compensating passengers in a timely manner. And last but not least, violating over-sales and disability rules.

All of those things can make traveling a nightmare, but passengers aren't the only ones who get stressed in the air. Pilots do, too!

There's a "Do Not Pair" system that helps makes sure pilots who don't see eye to eye, don't have to fly together. If a pilot doesn't get along with another, all they have to do is push a button online and the two never have to fly together.

Bonus! It helps keep a calm cockpit, which is extremely helpful for long flights because the last thing we want when flying thousands of feet in the air is fighting pilots and airline drama.