Three major airlines have to pay up for breaking rules

ATLANTA, GA -- Airlines can't catch a break! Three major airlines have to fork over some major cash for breaking rules towards protecting travelers.
Delta is among the guilty, and has to pay $200,000 for not reporting all baggage claims over a span of three years! All because they wanted to look better than the competition.
Second on the list, American Airlines. They have to pay $250,000 for not refunding passengers' money in a "timely fashion."
Time for the big one, Frontier Airlines. Their list of violations got them fined $400,000! Here's a breakdown:
- Bumping passengers involuntarily without finding volunteers first.
- Not providing those passengers with a written notice describing their rights.
- Not compensating passengers in a timely manner.
- And last but not least, violating over-sales and disability rules.
All of those things can make traveling a nightmare, but passengers aren't the only ones who get stressed in the air. Pilots do, too!
There's a "Do Not Pair" system that helps makes sure pilots who don't see eye to eye, don't have to fly together. If a pilot doesn't get along with another, all they have to do is push a button online and the two never have to fly together.
Bonus! It helps keep a calm cockpit, which is extremely helpful for long flights because the last thing we want when flying thousands of feet in the air is fighting pilots and airline drama.