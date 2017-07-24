Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead arrested for shoplifting, warrant issued for arrest, TMZ reports

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Dallas Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead is back in the news, this time for a shoplifting charge leading to a warrant for his arrest, according to TMZ.

TMZ Sports is reporting the wide receiver was arrested June 22 for shoplifting in Virginia after allegedly taking merchandise from a Prince William County convenience store without paying for it. Whitehead was reportedly a no show for his July 6 court appearance, which resulted in a warrant issued for his arrest.

The 25-year-old was recently in the news after asking social media to help him get back his dog Blitz after Whitehead said the pet had been stolen.

Whitehead, whose real name is Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr., signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after not being selected in the NFL Draft.

If something about this sounds familiar, perhaps it’s because former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested in 2014 for shoplifting mens underwear and cologne from a Dillard’s department store in Frisco’s Stonebriar Mall. Video was released showing Randle rambling in a Frisco City Jail, followed by Dillard’s releasing security video of Randle stealing. Randle scored an underwear deal out of that fiasco, but went on to have several more mug shots and court appearances.

Lucky Whitehead in recent misdemeneor petty larceny charges "I don't know what's going on" #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 24, 2017

Well he might wanna check on it. Just a thought. — JB 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Texan765) July 24, 2017

The Cowboys PR escorted Lucky Whitehead off the field after morning walk-through to keep him from talking: pic.twitter.com/slzTh5jrEv — Brandon George (@DMN_George) July 24, 2017