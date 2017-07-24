Guy gets a chair to the face when trying to rob Starbucks with a knife and toy gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, CA -- Some people really need their caffeine fix!

A man tried to rob a Starbucks in Cali with a knife and a toy gun, but a customer went all WWE on his criminal behind and gave him a back full of chair!

Not quite a TKO, but the match wasn't over yet. After a couple minutes of rolling around and punching each other, the customer wrestled the knife away and the robber ran off, but not without a few cuts.

The robber was later found and taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition. The hero of Starbucks survived a stab to the neck and is expected to be just fine.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, "It's not something we recommend. In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have, but nonetheless he's a hero there's no question."