Couples should ditch the traditional weddings and elope, says author in a viral essay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting married can cost thousands of dollars.

So should couples just skip the traditional weddings and elope?

Natasha Lavender, a HelloGiggles.com author, says yes!

In the essay that's now going viral, she says the two main reasons she eloped are money and stress.

She joined Morning Dose, Monday via-Skype and had some advice to give.

"I think a lot of people feel pressured to just do what their family wants and ultimately it really is about you and it's about your day and what you want," Lavender said.

But does everyone agree with ditching the celebration with loved ones and eloping?

Whether you decide to elope or throw a traditional wedding, the only thing that really matters is your love for each other.