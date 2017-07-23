Spieth earns first British Open crown

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND — Crown him!

Jordan Spieth turned potential royal pain into royal gain Sunday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, clinching his first British Open win.

After controlling the tournament for 3-1/2 rounds, Spieth ran into major trouble at the final round’s 13th hole. He hit maybe the worst shot of his career, pushing the ball 100 yards right of the fairway on the side of a hill. He took a drop in no man’s land, and even though he saved bogey on the hole, he lost his lead to PGA veteran Matt Kuchar.

It seemed he’d also lost his momentum, but it actually had a calming effect on the 23-year-old.

“Once I lost my lead completely and we were tied, I actually felt the nerves go away,” Spieth told media after the tournament.

He proved it too.

The Dallas native charged home, shooting five-under par in the last five holes, and beating Kuchar by three strokes.

A tap-in par gave him a final round 71, finishing the tournament 12-under par and setting off the hard-earned coronation.

“I’m starving,” he laughed. “Today took as much out of me as any day I’ve ever played golf.”

The Major win salved the wounds of losing a five-stroke lead on the back nine of the 2016 Masters, a tournament he admits even came to mind at his disaster 13th hole Sunday. He said getting this win will go a long way toward getting past that loss.

“I thought winning a few weeks later in Fort Worth was huge,” Spieth said, talking about the healing power of his 2016 Dean & DeLuca Invitational after that Masters slip-up. “I knew that another Major would be the one thing that would just, completely over the hill, I’m capable of closing these Majors out.”

He adds the Claret Jug to his 2015 Masters and US Open titles.

A win at the PGA Championship in two weeks at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow would give him the career Grand Slam.