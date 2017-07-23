Doing business in the Big D is old hat at Hatco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- We know it's always been the place to be, but have you noticed others starting to show their love for the Lone Star State?

Toyota's bringing 4,000 jobs to Plano, and Facebook's building a huge data center in Fort Worth, but let's not forget those who have always been here.

Hatco's factory has been in Garland since 1938. They added Stetson to the stable in 1987, and they've never looked back.

“There’s 200 sets of hands that touch each hat here at Stetson, and all here in Texas," Hatco Quality Control Manager Justin Thomason told NewsFix. "We’re pretty proud of that."

One of the most impressive things is that nearly the entire process happens all inside that one Garland building.

The shape is cut and formed at another factory in Longview, TX, then they make their way to Garland.

First up, sizing and stiffening. They have a machine that makes the exact size, and then they have to make sure no cowboy's caught wearing a floppy hat.

“We’re adding shellac to the brim and the crown," Hatco Marketing Director Matthew Range said. "That’s what gives it its stiffness.”

After sizing and stiffening, we add another 'S', sanding, and those are some special ladies.

“It’s all felt by hand, basically," Range said. "A lot of them have been here for many, many years."

Then add the flames!

“We can singe off any long hairs left after the sanding," Range said as an employee took a torch to one hat.

Then they shape it up in a machine with a preset mold.

From there, it's on to the hardest job in the factory.

“Here’s where we sew in the sweatbands," Range said, while a woman handled the sewing machine. "If you mess up, the hat’s trash.”

He added it usually takes at least a year of practice before people are allowed to try that job.

Add trim work, give it the final inspection, and ship it out!

Hatco sends out more than a million of those Texas staples every year while employing more than 400 people, and they're showing no signs of stopping.

We'll tip our hats to that!