Boom Box: R&B reunions have us singing ‘Yessss!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- At a recent awards show, New Edition received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Although they`ve had ups and downs they have managed to hold the group together and remain friends for almost 40 years!

That made us think of some of the groups that we absolutely loved and hated to see disband. Fortunately, some have recently decided to look past their differences and reunite for the fans!

The group that had us all rocking to their new jack swing style in the 80`s and 90`s announced last year that they were getting back together. Teddy Riley and Damion and Aaron Hall, collectively known as Guy; blessed us with so many hits. They are currently on tour and just recently had a show here in DFW.

When Sisqo of Dru Hill decided to pursue a solo career in 1999, we thought that was the end of the group forever. But they have reunited and are touring together again also.

You remember Butta Love and the club jam Too Close? That had all the guys dancing a little too close to the ladies! The group was called Next and they recently announced they’re back in the game!

As for the female groups, it seems like they gave us some of the best music but had the hardest time staying together! So we are definitely excited about the So So Def group Xscape leaving the past in the past and kicking it again.

Let`s hope they don`t break up again before the make it to DFW.