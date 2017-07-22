76 cents for gas?! Well, only for an hour in Irving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Traffic was backed up for blocks in Irving Saturday morning, but drivers all had smiles on their faces.

Why?

Because they were rolling back the prices on gas, baby!

"We've got a 76 cent gas promotion for the first hundred cars," 76 Brand Manager Gita Gidwani told NewsFix Saturday.

The well known original circle and blue numbers of 76 are back in Texas for the first time in years, opening a gas station on West Irving Boulevard in Irving, and the locals welcomed the classic brand back with open arms.

"I got out here at about 5 AM this morning pretty just to be first just in case there was more people out here," said Rodney Collins, an Irving resident and the first car in line.

He knew he'd be happy with the price, but it really sunk in when he saw the numbers. 13 gallons. 10 dollars.

"I'll never see that again in my life," he laughed.

That got us wondering. When was the last time the United States saw a price like this?

It happened a few times in the 1980's, but if you're looking year-to-year, you have to go all the way back to 1978. The same year that brought us the debut of Space Invaders, the Garfield comic strip, and Grease, among other things.

But what were our happy gas guzzlers up to back then?

"1978? I was a freshman in high school," Collins said.

"It was the year after the Cowboys' Super Bowl in 1977, and I was just soaking up the sun," said local man, Joe Wells. "I had my feet in the sand."

"I wasn't even born in '78!" laughed another local, Chris Pizano.

The blast from the past could only last so long. In less than an hour, all 100 spots were taken, and prices found their way back to $2.19.

Well, it was fun while it lasted!