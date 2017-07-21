Texting for mental health help is quickly becoming a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON -- It`s obvious we`re in the digital age, you can order food with the click of a button, date through an app, and now, you can even get mental health help by texting.

"I actually happen to think it`s a great idea," says Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Chemical Dependency Counselor, Dov Rabinowitz. "Often times on the phone they feel very uncomfortable."

He works at Carrollton Springs and also has his own practice.

We live in a world where vulnerability is not celebrated but it`s looked at as sort of a weakness [...] it`s actually a strength, not a weakness because we all need help it`s just a matter of if we are comfortable enough asking for it."

With recent suicides of singers Chester Bennington Thursday, and Chris Cornell earlier this year, it can only help to raise awareness of the different kinds of help available.

"Mental health is a very serious issue and when people make suicidal statements it needs to be taken seriously."

Rabinowitz tells family members who want to help, take steps.

"We`re concerned about you, these are the things that I`m concerned about, would you even be willing to just reach out to someone and talk to someone on the phone."

With texting "home" to the crisis text line at 741741 now an option, fingers crossed the number of people who reach out for help, will continue to go up.

Rabinowitz says anyone needing help can contact him at dov@intrepidcounseling.com.