Teens allegedly make fun of disabled man as he drowns in pond

If someone needs help, most of us would probably help.

Sounds pretty simple, but that's not what happened in Florida when a group of teens saw 32-year-old Jamel Dunn, a disabled man, drowning in a retention pond. The teens, between 14 and 16 years old, instead reportedly decided to watch, record the incident and make fun of his struggles.

In the video, Dunn is heard screaming for help. Eventually he disappears under water.

And one of the teen, unshaken, is heard saying, "Oh, he just died."

The teens were questioned by police after Dunn's friend found the video online. They will likely not be charged.

Yeah, it's shocking, but according to a Florida law, they didn't do anything illegal. They weren't obligated to help because they had no connection to Dunn.

They could've at least called 911, right?