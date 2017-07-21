Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looks like we can now call him "Old Spice."

Sean Spicer resigned as White House Press Secretary on Friday.

It's been a tough road for Spicey.

It started during his very first White House news conference, with "alternative facts."

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period," Spicer said back in January.

That started a contentious relationship with the press crops.

And don't forget that night when Spicer hid in the bushes to avoid reporters after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

So what pushed him outta the hedge and over the edge?

Spicey called it quits after President Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director.

Seems like the communications shakeup might be a distraction from some bigger issues, like reports the president has his legal team looking into Robert Mueller, the former FBI chief who's investigating reports of Trump's ties to the Russians. The president wants to know about Mueller and his team's professional and political backgrounds. That's apparently because Mueller is widening the Russia investigation, including looking into financial transactions involving Trump businesses and associates.

Hmm. Investigate the special investigator? Maybe even fire the special investigator?

Have we seen this move before?