Police arrest suspects who sexually assaulted woman in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police arrested two suspects in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault in East Fort Worth on Thursday.

Marcellus Demetric Briggs, 44, and Frankie Lenette Kulemba, 40, were apprehended at a motel in Grand Prairie on Friday afternoon.

The pair forced themselves into a Fort Worth woman’s home near Boca Raton Boulevard in the Woodhaven area. The suspects attacked the woman by gunpoint, beat, bonded and sexually assaulted her.

Police released a video of the female suspect on their Facebook and Twitter page, helping lead to their arrest.