People head to Austin to give input on Texas’ bathroom bill

AUSTIN - Hundreds of people are expected at the state capitol in Austin to give their input on the state's proposed bathroom bill today.

The bill would regulate access to restrooms for transgender people in public schools and government buildings in Texas.

The hearing is scheduled to start this morning at 9 am and it's expected to last well into the day.

These bathroom restrictions have been a huge priority for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. He and other proponents of the bill say they're concerned about privacy and sexual predators in restrooms.

Opponents of the bill call it discriminatory. Other opponents of the bill are afraid it could negatively affect business in the state like in North Carolina. That state lost hundreds of millions of dollars in business before repealing their bill.