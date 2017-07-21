Join Yolonda Williams & Laila Muhammad for Celebrity Basketball in Oak Cliff Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Looking for something to do Saturday? Join morning dose's Laila Muhammad and NewFix's Yolonda Williams for the Unity in the Community Celebrity Basketball Tournament.

The event is free to the public and will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Beckley Saner Recreation Center on West Hobson Street in South Oak Cliff.

Besides our very own CW33 personalities, other celebrities slated to participate include Olympian Doc Patton and NFL cornerback Perrish Cox.

CW33 is a proud media sponsor of the event.