INSTAGOOD: Are restaurants stepping up their game for the Gram?

CHICAGO, IL -- These days it seems like everything is on Instagram. From hashtag this to hashtag that, when it comes to the 'Gram, it’s always a good idea to put your best picture forward.

And now some restaurants are stepping up their Insta game with a newly designed decor and lighting to inspire customers to take pictures and post them on social media.

The Flamingo Rum Club in Chicago, for example, is leading the pack when it comes to being Insta-friendly. General Manager Khyle Lutz spilled the secrets on Morning Dose.

"We hired an outside graphic artist, and he put together the mural and really made it Insta-worthy,” says Lutz.

And of course, creating the perfect backdrop for a picture can equal more money for the bottom line!

Let’s just hope restaurants don't forget about the food! After all, isn’t that the whole point of a restaurant, to begin with?