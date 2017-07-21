Grand Prairie investigate attempted kidnapping of baby in Kroger parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - Take a look at this picture. It's a composite police sketch of a man Grand Prairie police say tried to take a baby from a shopping cart in a Kroger parking lot.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Kroger parking lot off East Pioneer Parkway and Corn Valley Road. Thankfully, the mother fought back and the man got away empty handed.

The suspect is a heavy set Hispanic man, with a salt-and-pepper mustache, dark comb-over style hair, and a mole under his left eye. He was wearing a black polo style shirt and khaki pants.

Cops say he jumped into the passenger side of an older-model black Dodge Ram four-door pickup. The truck had tinted windows, a chrome grille, and a license plate that could not be read. The driver is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 40 years-old.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for an information leading to the suspect's arrest. You can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 972-988-8477 or go online at ww.GPCrimeStoppers.org.