Fort Worth woman’s home invaded, forced at gunpoint, sexually assaulted

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a home invasion that left one female homeowner assaulted.

Two suspects, male and female, entered the home after the female suspect knocked on the the homeowner’s front door leaving the impression she was in distress. The homeowner was then held at gunpoint where she was bound, beaten and sexually assaulted.

The male suspect is described as black, between 30-40 years old, approximately 5’10” with a medium build and medium dark complexion. He was wearing shorts, baggy clothes and has a shaved head.

The female suspect is described as black, also between 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has short, curly hair and was wearing sunglasses.

The suspects were seen in a light colored Cheverlet Suburban, older model, with paper tags on the rear of the vehicle.

Footage of the female suspect and the vehicle can be seen on the Fort Worth Police’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, call 817-392-4469 or 817-392-4278.