Dez Bryant hosts city-wide BBQ in Lufkin

LUFKIN – If you weren’t in Lufkin yesterday, you missed out!
Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, Dez Bryant, hosted a huge barbecue, and everyone was invited.
Check out those crowds.
"I want to see them," Bryant said. "They bring me so much energy and I just, you know, I just wanted to come back and show my support to them, and show them that I do see them whenever I'm on that football field. I see them everywhere I go, 'cause that's what made me."
The three-time Pro Bowler graduated from Lufkin High School in 2007 where he was a record-setting four-star receiver before taking his talents to Oklahoma State.
The estimated cost of that city-wide barbecue? $16,000!