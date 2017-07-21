Dez Bryant hosts city-wide BBQ in Lufkin

LUFKIN – If you weren’t in Lufkin yesterday, you missed out!

Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, Dez Bryant, hosted a huge barbecue, and everyone was invited.

Check out those crowds.

"I want to see them," Bryant said. "They bring me so much energy and I just, you know, I just wanted to come back and show my support to them, and show them that I do see them whenever I'm on that football field. I see them everywhere I go, 'cause that's what made me."

The three-time Pro Bowler graduated from Lufkin High School in 2007 where he was a record-setting four-star receiver before taking his talents to Oklahoma State.

The estimated cost of that city-wide barbecue? $16,000!