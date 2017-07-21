23-year-old Rockwall woman suspected of drunk driving in double fatality crash

GARLAND – Police in Garland believe alcohol was a factor in an overnight crash that left two people dead and a 23-year-old Rockwall woman in jail.

Police say Ashlynn Marie Hurley is charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter after the accident on LBJ Freeway, near Jupiter Road, that killed 20-year-old Mikayla Prince of Van Buren, Arkansas, and 20-year-old James Fofanah of Dallas.

Police say Prince, driving a blue Mitsubishi Galant, and a male passenger were traveling westbound in the HOV lane when the car lost control, collided with the left side barrier wall, and became disabled. Both Prince and the male passenger got out of the car and stood near it in the main lanes of traffic.

Acting as a Good Samaritan, Fofanah parked on the right shoulder of the freeway and walked across all lanes of traffic to where Prince, the male passenger, and the Mistubishi were. A green Toyota Camry in the HOV lane, driven by Hurley, struck Prince and crashed into the Mitsubishi, which then struck Fofanah. The male occupant of the Mitsubishi was not injured.

Hurley stopped on the shoulder, where her Toyota caught fire. She was able to get out of the car and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Garland Police and Fire responded to the accident just after 2:30 a.m.; both Prince and Fofanah died at the scene. Officers believed Hurley to be intoxicated; upon release from the hospital, she was arrested and taken to the Garland Jail.

The case is still under investigation.