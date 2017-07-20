Republican Senator John McCain faces his toughest fight to date, brain cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Senator John McCain is facing his toughest fight to date.

The former prisoner of war and presidential candidate had surgery last week to remove a blood clot. Lab results from the surgery revealed an aggressive brain tumor.

Politicians like President Donald Trump and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton took to Twitter to wish him well.

His daughter, Fox correspondent Meghan McCain, posted a letter to Twitter writing, "cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."

And his wife, Cindy McCain, posted a picture from their wedding on Instagram, writing, "one thing I do know, is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero and I love him with all my heart."

So what does the diagnosis mean for Washington? Conservative radio host Ryan Glenn joined Morning Dose, Thursday and said McCain is a politician who has the ability to cross party lines.

" Can Republicans find another politician to fill his shoes? Absolutely. But can they find another John McCain to fill his shoes? I don't think they can," Glenn said.

McCain went to Twitter on Thursday to thank everyone for the support.

"Unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand - by!" McCain tweeted.

His good friend Lindsey Graham said what we all are thinking, "God knows how this ends, not me. But I do know this, this disease has never had a more worthy opponent."