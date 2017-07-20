Cape-A-Palooza: See and be a SUPER HERO with CW33 at Six Flags Over Texas!

ARLINGTON – Calling all SUPER HEROES! CW33 is joining the JUSTICE LEAGUE (and a few villains) at Six Flags Over Texas this weekend for a great cause — and we want to see you there!

This Saturday & Sunday, July 22 & 23, Six Flags Over Texas is hosting SUPER HERO Cape-A-Palooza. For every cape sold, a SUPER HERO cape will be donated to a child through the Give Kids the World program.

Season pass holders can see THE JOKER, RIDDLER, CATWOMAN, HARLEY QUINN, BATMAN, BATWING, and MR. FREEZE from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday!

The STREET TEAM will be there from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday — with cool stuff from CW33!

AND a dee-jay will be spinning at Gotham City stage from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

But that’s not all — can you believe it? Of course you can, because this is Six Flags!

Six Flags will also have the JUSTICE LEAGUE trio — SUPERMAN, WONDER WOMAN, and BATMAN — at the park to meet and greet guests — and they’ll be there Saturday AND Sunday!

Holy wait-a-minute, BATMAN; that’s still not all!

The park’s ColorVision team will be there to take special photos of the JUSTICE LEAGUE trio with guests near THE JOKER ride.

Best of all, you can help kids whose health is going through a rough time. If you buy a SUPER HERO cape, a SUPER HERO cape goes to a sick child.

And, if a Six Flags guest wins a cape at any of the games with a cape as a prize option, a donation will be made! Lots of ways to help sick kids!

Because every sick kid should be a SUPER HERO, right? Right!!

BATMAN, SUPERMAN, & WONDER WOMAN Meet & Greet Schedule:

10:30am-11:00am- Meet & Greet

11:05-11:20pm- 15 Minute Break

11:30am-12:00pm- Meet & Greet

12:30pm-1:00pm- Meet & Greet

1:15pm-2:15pm 60 Minute Lunch

2:30pm-3:00pm- Meet & Greet

3:30pm- 4:00pm- Meet & Greet

4:05pm-4:20pm- 15 Minute Break

4:30pm-5:00pm- Meet & Greet

5:30pm-5:55pm- Meet & Greet

Find out more about Six Flags Over Texas Super Hero Cape-A-Palooza here.