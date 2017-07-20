× Guests at Mexican resorts suspect they were given tainted alcohol, robbed, molested

Guests of Iberostar Resorts in Mexico suspect that they had been given tainted alcohol, leading to alleged sexual assaults, robberies, extortion and deaths.

With many reports, none of the victims remember what happened! Many blacked out, experienced sickness and suffered injuries after drinking at the resort. Guests have reported waking up covered in mud with belongings stolen, being assaulted while unconscious and local hospitals demanding large sums of cash to be treated. They believe the local hospitals are conspiring with the resorts.

The family of Abbey Conner, a 20-year-old guest who drowned at a swim-up bar hours after arriving at an Iberostar resort in Playa del Carmen, paid $17,000 to a local medical clinic plus thousands more to get Conner and her brother transferred to a hospital in Cancun. Her death led to an investigation of the resorts’ allegations.

Connor’s attorney believes the all-inclusive resorts are using cheap, bootleg liquor to cut costs, which Iberostar has denied.

“We work with a host of providers not unique to Iberostar who service other hotel chains and renowned brands,” Iberostar spokeswoman Yazmine Esparza said. “Similarly, we only purchase sealed bottles that satisfy all standards required by the designated regulatory authorities.”

According to a report from Mexico’s Tax Administration Service, 43% of alcohol consumed in Mexico is illegal and is produced in unregulated circumstances leading to potentially dangerous concoctions.

Blackouts have happened to men and women, young and old, resulting in travelers being injured or dead at the resorts. A search of The U.S. Department of State’s data shows that nearly 300 U.S. citizens have drown in Mexico in the past decade with 39 deaths in 2016.

Now, the scope of the problem isn’t known since there are many incidents that go uninvestigated. The U.S. Department of State tallies deaths of U.S. citizen in foreign countries with little details available, and doesn’t track how often citizens are drugged or injured.