Alfred Angelo bankruptcy sisterhood of the traveling dress

CARROLLTON -- Remember that whole bridal fiasco where Alfred Angelo shut down 60 stores across the country after going bankrupt?

Well, many brides still haven`t heard from the company. They don't know whether they`re getting the dresses they've paid for.

Now wives across the country are helping brides say yes to *their dresses.

"It was amazing!" Ishita Kent was married five years ago and wore an Alfred Angelo Disney princess dress. "Every little girl grows up dreaming of being Cinderella or a princess on their wedding day, and this absolutely made me feel like a princess."

So after seeing so many brides scrambling - she posted on social media:

"I posted a picture of the gown, and if they had been hurt by the Alfred Angelo closing, that they could message me with their receipt and if they could help with the cost of shipping and handling I`d be more than happy to send my gown to them."

She originally expected to ship it to a bride in Austin next year, but now it`s become more of a Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress.

"I got three responses! The first one is getting married in August in Florida and she was just having an absolute meltdown."

Next on the list is San Antonio for a winter wedding and finally, it`ll go to the bride in Austin.

"I`m so happy that I can be a small small part of helping these women realize their wedding dreams."

Talk about a fairy godmother!