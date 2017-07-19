White House confirms Trump’s second meeting with Vladimir Putin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The G20 Summit apparently consisted of more than one meeting between president Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House confirmed the undisclosed second meeting, Tuesday, but called it a "brief discussion" in front of other world leaders and their spouses during a dinner hosted by the chancellor of Germany.

And what better way for President Trump to voice his frustration about the reports about the meeting being all secret than on Twitter.

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Democrats are asking the FBI to review Ivanka Trump's security clearance amid reports of her husband's meeting with Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential elections.

In the letter, a group of 20 Democrats wrote, " we are concerned that Ivanka Trump may be engaged in similar deception."

And in the midst of all of this, President Trump is continuing his fight to repeal and replace Obama Care.

He invited Republican senators to lunch, Wednesday to discuss health care - after they failed to get enough support to move forward with their proposal, Tuesday.

Prior to the meeting, Trump took to Twitter, again.

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Well, we just have to wait and see what the next act is for Americans and their health care.