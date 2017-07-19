Transgender woman posts selfie with Gov. Abbott & he had no idea!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX -- A picture really is worth a thousand words!

The Texas Legislature is trying to pass a bill that would require transgender people use bathrooms based on the gender they were born as, not the gender they identify.

Now that the special session has started, and a decision likely not far behind, people are springing into action for a bill battle!

Ashley Smith is turning into a major player in the battle of the bathrooms when she took a picture with Governor Greg Abbott. The caption reads "How will the potty police know I'm transgender if the Governor doesn't?"

That's right, Ashley is transgender, and the Governor had no idea. The picture has gained a lot of attention and it's just in time for the special session in which 14 CEOs from companies in North Texas are pleading for change.

Businesses like American Airlines, AT&T, and Texas Instruments sent letters to Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas Speaker Joe Straus about the bathroom issue. The gist? The bill is completely whack, and says the bill "threatens our ability to attract and retain the best talent in Texas."

However, IBM took it a step further and sent company executives to Austin to talk to lawmakers. Either way, a decision on the bill will be made, like it or not.