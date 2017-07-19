SEE IT: Customer’s cell phone video shows three live rats chilling at Chipotle in Dallas’ West End 🤢

DALLAS — We all know Chipotle has its history of health scares, but the latest one takes the cake … or should we say burrito bowl?!

Check out customer Bahadir Han Koseli’s cell phone footage of three real-live rodents chilling at the West End location on Market Street. Well… we actually think one is dead (or at least playing dead).

In the now viral video, the customer claims “rats fell from the ceiling” while they were having lunch. They also say management didn’t take action but did give an apology!

CW33 reached out to Chipotle, who didn’t hesitate to send out a statement saying they learned the mice got into a restaurant and management contacted professionals who identified a small structural gap in the building as the likely access point.

The company’s currently going through another crisis in Virginia, where they’ve shut down several stores cause of a norovirus outbreak! This is all following their high profile E-coli and noro-virus cases back in 2015.