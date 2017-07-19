Ruff Life: You think a four-leaf clover is lucky? Here’s a four-legged Clover!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Like walking under a ladder, breaking a mirror, or crossing the path of a black cat, Clover wouldn't have had any luck at all if it wasn't for her bad luck!

"She was found on the streets of Dallas, so Dallas Animal Services took her in," Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman told NewsFix.

Homeless life is bad luck enough, but like many down-and-out dogs, her troubles ran deeper than that.

"She was heartworm positive," Edman admitted.

On top of that, the pit mix was scared.

"When our volunteers would go and check on Clover, she would be huddled up in a corner shaking, scared, curled up in the fetal position," Edman said.

But that was before she got a name change and became a four-legged Clover!

"Once they finally got into her kennel, she would just open up and blossom," Edman said. "You could really tell she loved to have human interaction."

She found a foster family that took her out of her shell even more, and now her luck has changed. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig once called himself the luckiest man on the face of the earth, but now it's Clover's time to shine.

"She’s never met a stranger," Edman said. "She loves all dogs and cats. Even if some of the cats don’t like her back, she just gets along with everybody."

Looks like you've found your pot of gold and her name's Clover.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org