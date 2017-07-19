Newborn dies after contracting Meningitis from a kiss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

" I always thought this stuff happens and it's a shame, and I never thought it would happen to me. I was not prepared at all," Shane Sifrit said.

And we don't think a parent can prepare for something like this to happen to their child.

Two-week-old Mariana Sifrit died on Tuesday after contracting a deadly virus from a kiss.

Yes, a kiss.

Just days after being born, the newborn contracted Meningitis HSV-1, which is a carried by someone with a cold sore virus.

"They touch her and then she touches her mouth with her hand," Nicole Sifrit said.

Meningitis causes the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed. And although it's still not known who gave the newborn the deadly disease, her parents tested negative for the virus.

Baby Mariana spent her last week at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital where she continued to suffer from severe complications. Now, the Sifrit family hopes Mariana's story can help save others.

"Keep your babies isolated. Don't let just anyone come visit them. Make sure they are constantly washing their hands. Don't let people kiss your baby and make sure they ask before they pick up your baby, " Nicole said.