New Chief in Town: Hall will be Dallas’ first female chief

DALLAS- The city has a new police chief and the announcement is historic.

Detroit's deputy police chief, Renee Hall, will be Dallas' first female police chief.

"It was a difficult choice, but my belief is Renee Hall will be a dynamic chief and do great things in this community. Be accepted by the police department, the rank and file, as well as the existing command staff," Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax said Wednesday afternoon. "People will come to see that it is significant and she's going to have a great impact on, not just the police department but this entire city."

Hall responded to the announcement Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

"I'm going to start just by thanking God. I am so honored to be able to serve as the next police chief of the city of Dallas," she said.

"Every resident in the city of Dallas will feel the love, will feel the respect, will know that community engagement is paramount. Crime reduction is on the horizon, it's coming. And that we are going to be a great place to live, work, and play."

Sounds like she's ready to do her part to protect and serve right here in Big D!