Jason Garrett reacts to Zeke’s off-field issues

FRISCO, TX — Strip club parking lot races, dog-nappings and Zeke fist fights. The craziest week of the offseason may have Cowboys Nation’s heads spinning, but the biggest focus has to be on Ezekiel Elliott, with fans panicking that a suspension may be looming for the star running back after he allegedly broke a guy’s nose at a Dallas club on Sunday night.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police announced they had suspended the investigation into the possible assault at Clutch Bar. They said no victim has come forward in the case.

Wednesday, the Cowboys hosted a coaching clinic for youth football coaches, and Jason Garrett got a chance to talk the Zeke case for the first time.

“I don’t want to make any comment on the situation, we’re still gathering information on what that whole situation was,” said coach Garrett. “Zeke is someone we believe very strongly in as a person and as a football player and we’re going to continue to believe in him and try to put a structure around him and all of our players to help them make great decisions and grow both on and off the field.”

Garrett also said he hasn’t talked to Zeke yet, but will this Friday when the players report in for training camp. That’s right, training camp is finally here even if that’s hardly the Boys headline right now.

But maybe catching that flight to Oxnard and getting back to football 24/7 is the finish line this team needs for an offseason that’s seen a little too much drama.