Dallas police searching for sexual assault subject in far North Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they say threatened a woman, forced his way into her apartment, robbed her and sexually assaulted her in late June in far North Dallas.

In addition to this police sketch, the woman was able to give a great description to police.

She says he was a Latin man in his 20's. He's about 5'7", weighs about 170 pounds and has a mustache. He also has tattoos on both arms and a mark under his left eye.

He was seen leaving the area of the crime in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys star emblem in the center of the rear window.

If you think you know who this man is, call the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Crime Stoppers will pay $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.