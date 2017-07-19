Cowboys Terrance Williams races friend shirtless and barefoot in strip club parking lot

DALLAS — The Cowboys are having a rough week!

First, Zeke and his alleged shenanigans, which Papa Jones had a few words about saying, “His style and personality, it’s like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention. People who have been in the public eye for years and years are having to rethink about how they are, and how they approach the public eye.”

Now it’s Terrance Williams’ turn! TMZ video shows the Cowboys Receiver in the parking lot of the XTC Cabaret strip club in Dallas. T-Will was there for a friend’s birthday party when his best friend challenged him to a race! So Williams did a little stripping of his own, ripping off his shirt and shoes, then showing everyone why Dem Boys pay him the big bucks!

Williams won, and no laws were broken this time, but he could’ve pulled a hamstring or something! If you ask us, sounds like Cowboys Training Camp needs to start, like yesterday!