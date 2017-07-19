Challenge Accepted: Oldest plane to ever circumnavigate the world!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON - It's a bird! It's a plane! It's--no, wait. That is a plane, but not just any plane. This one's pretty special.

"It allowed to develop the business of commercial aviation," says Francisco Agullo, captain of the Breitling DC-3 World Tour.

Not only was the plane a monumental aircraft in World War II, but four months ago, Captain Agullo took off from Switzerland to make history with history!

"The Breitling DC-3 is 77 years old and if we are successful in the adventure that we are doing right now that will be the oldest aircraft ever to circumnavigate the earth."

Wow! Six months, 55 cities, 28 countries. Sounds like quite the adventure to us!

This week they're in Dallas.

"So far we`ve just had a lot of fun, we`re about two thirds done the trip," Agullo said.

But it's not just 'fun' they're hoping people take away from the trip.

"To live the present moment, to think about the future, but not to forget the past."

Aye aye, Captain! Oh wait, that`s for a ship. Oh, well! Bon voyage!