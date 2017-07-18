Women with better looking husbands are more likely to crash diet, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apparently, finding the man of your dreams is the easy part - but keeping a good-looking one is where the hard work comes in.

Yeah, according to a new study out of Florida State University, women are more likely to crash diet if they think their husband is better looking than them.

Marley Kayden, from Dose Chicago, joined Morning Dose, Tuesday - via Skype to talk about the findings.

"They found that women who were less attractive than their male counterparts felt a greater urge to eat less, to be thin and more motivated to work out," Kayden said.

But when women who considered themselves more attractive than their husband felt less desire to be thin. While men just didn't care at all.

Kayden said, "husbands, whether or not they thought their wife was more or less attractive didn't affect them at all. They ate whatever they wanted."

And while working out and eating healthy can be good - feeling the need to keep-up with your good-looking spouse is not. And can actually be dangerous.

"They came to the end result that if you think you're less attractive than your spouse.. that that can often lead to an eating disorder," said Kayden.

Bottom line?

Just love yourself and be confident. Because if you don't, you'll never be happy - hot husband or not.