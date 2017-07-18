WATCH: Grapevine traffic stop turns into proposal

GRAPEVINE – A traffic stop in Grapevine left one woman in tears, but not for a reason you might think.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On July 7, Grapevine Dispatcher Stephen Smith told his girlfriend, Amanda Radican, that he left his phone at home and needed it in order to "clock in" for his shift. While Radican headed to the police station, Smith used the "find my iPhone" feature on his phone to track her location, followed her with another officer and pulled her over in a parking lot off of SH-114.

Officer Hale, the officer who pulled Radican over, informed her that there was a warrant on her car and requested that she step out of the vehicle. Just as she began to cry, Smith walked up to her, got on one knee and proposed to her.

Radican's first response was, "You lied," but once she realized what was happening she accept Smith's proposal and said "I love you" and "yes."