Watch: Dog saves baby deer from drowning

LONG ISLAND, NY — As if we needed another reason as to why dogs are the best creatures on this earth, on Sunday a dog in Long Island New York jumped into harbor waters to pull a drowning baby deer to safety.

According to USA Today, Storm, an English golden retriever and his owner Mark Freely were walking alongside the Long Island Sound when Storm saw the struggling fawn in the waters.

Storm plunged into the waters and swam the deer to shore, holding it by the neck.

After the rescue, Storm began nudging the deer, as if to see of it were ok.

Because there wasn’t enough drama, the deer reportedly darted back into the waters. This time, it was workers from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League that jumped in for the rescue.

The deer suffered some minor injuries and has been transported to an animal rescue facility.