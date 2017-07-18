Thousands of commuters stranded at a New York subway station after track fire erupts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now this is a commuter experience no one wants to be a part of: subway riders packed together like sardines after a track fire erupted at a subway station in the middle of the Monday morning commute.

Yeah, the fire - which started at 145th Street Station in Harlem - didn't just cause major delays along four different train lines, it also caused severe overcrowding as thousands of stranded commuters tried to reroute.

And from the pictures posted to Twitter, this beats most of our experiences.

Yes, worse than flying for Thanksgiving holiday.

And worse than hitting-up the mall on Black Friday.

Heck - this is even worse than heading to Disney between Christmas and New Years!

Things apparently got so bad, people were riding in between train cars..

10 full trains have gone by and people are now riding inbetween the train cars @MTA pic.twitter.com/JUXTg0ph6b — Morgan Avery (@Ih8morganavery) July 17, 2017

A stranded commuter tweeted a picture of the chaotic scene and expressed safety concerns..

There's literally nowhere to move pic.twitter.com/BzFLJjWOiz — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) July 17, 2017

As you can imagine, people are fed-up with what seems to be a re occurring issue for New York subway stations.

The MTA, New York's transportation network, says it's working with the New York City Transit to reduce track fires.

But by the way things are looking, they're not working fast enough.