‘New Rhules’: New Baylor head coach looks to rebuild school’s reputation

FRISCO, TX — The second day at Big 12 Media Days brought the conference’s most controversial team into the spotlight with Baylor. The football program’s sexual assault scandal has led to the head coach, athletic director and school president all losing their jobs.

Now the school is under new management and that goes for the football team as well, with new head coach Matt Rhule in town to try to get the Bears back on track.

“We’re not running from the past but rather we’re learning from it,” said the new head coach. “Whether it’s Dr. Livingstone or Mack Rhoades, we’re truly committed to getting the wrongs of the past corrected into a bright new future.”

Rhule isn’t shying away from what happened and wants to show that the reconstruction of the program is in the process.

“As we get into recruiting I tell people, just come visit us,” Rhule said. “Come meet the kids, come meet the guys on our team and you decide if you want your son to be a part of this culture that we have.”

Of course even as the promise of a new day is ahead for the Bears, the looming threat of NCAA punishment for their crimes is constantly overhead. But the new head coach is ready to lead through it.

“I think that there’s a lot of pride and I think that there’s been a lot of sadness, but hopefully there’s hope,” said Rhule. “Hope that we can have a great new future and respond to the things that have happened.”

So it looks like Baylor may have their guy to restore the program’s reputation, but there’s still a lot of work ahead to clean the tarnish off the green and gold.