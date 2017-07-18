Luckily, Cowboys’ Whitehead got his dog back after it was held for ransom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON -- Leave it to the home team to have some sorta drama barking up just days before training camp.

Like Lucky Whitehead's bestie, Blitz. Safe and sound now but lucky wasn't so lucky when Blitz was reportedly held hostage for ransom.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Whitehead revealed a friend was taking care of blitz last week while the wide receiver was out of town. He also claimed the unknown dog-napper, at the time, contacted him demanding he give up money for Blitz's safe return.

Well turns out, a Fort Worth rapper named Boogotti Kasino is the one to blame. Kasino posted a video to social media asking Whitehead for $20,000 in exchange for Blitz.

It's unclear what actually happened after that but hours later another video from the rapper surfaced showing his friend handing over the dog to Whitehead's friend.

Dog home safe to his owner @ninjafast22 we got everythang understood I didn't steal nobody dog facts I took a lost n still gave him his dog pic.twitter.com/9iQ4QGbEG7 — Boogotti Kasino (@Boogottikasino) July 18, 2017

Although Addison PD is investigating the theft, Whitehead confirmed via Snapchat that blitz did make it home safely!