Luckily, Cowboys’ Whitehead got his dog back after it was held for ransom

ADDISON -- Leave it to the home team to have some sorta drama barking up just days before training camp.
Like Lucky Whitehead's bestie, Blitz. Safe and sound now but lucky wasn't so lucky when Blitz was reportedly held hostage for ransom.
In an Instagram post over the weekend, Whitehead revealed a friend was taking care of blitz last week while the wide receiver was out of town. He also claimed the unknown dog-napper, at the time, contacted him demanding he give up money for Blitz's safe return.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
Well turns out, a Fort Worth rapper named Boogotti Kasino is the one to blame. Kasino posted a video to social media asking Whitehead for $20,000 in exchange for Blitz.
It's unclear what actually happened after that but hours later another video from the rapper surfaced showing his friend handing over the dog to Whitehead's friend.
Although Addison PD is investigating the theft, Whitehead confirmed via Snapchat that blitz did make it home safely!