Garth Brooks offers to pay for couple’s honeymoon during concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- Weddings can be really expensive! But for one couple, the price tag on their big day took a significant nose-dive.

Drew Bragsley and Chelsea Townsend were at the Garth Brooks concert in Oklahoma when drew popped the question, and she said yes!

Garth quickly noticed something was going on and asked the bride-to-be a different question, "Where do you want to go on your honeymoon? No idea? I tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Trisha and I will pay for it ok?"

When Garth ran it by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, she was all for it! "Sure, absolutely congratulations! But no one else can get engaged tonight!"

Looks like Drew and Chelsea are going to say "Aloha" to Hawaii!