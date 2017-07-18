Fired Balch Springs officer indicted for murder of Jordan Edwards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALCH SPRINGS - Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, has been indicted on a murder charge. He has also been indicted on four counts of aggravated assault.

Those additional charges stem from Oliver firing a rifle into a car full of unarmed teens leaving a party back in April. Jordan Edwards was shot in the head.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson says despite the heavy charges, this indictment is not a political statement.

"We have some great police officers. I mean, You've heard me say this over and over and over again," Johnson said. "I support our police officers. But I think good police officers would stand with us and say we do not condone bad behavior. So it's not a message we're trying to send to our good police officers. Hopefully, it's a message we're sending to bad police officers. And that is if you do wrong, we will prosecute you."

Oliver was indicted on aggravated assault last month, as well, for a separate case that occurred before Jordan's shooting. He's free on bond.