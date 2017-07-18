CBP Highlights Counterfeit items that come through DFW airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW AIRPORT -- We’ve all seen name brand stuff being sold at rock bottom prices. But even though it may look like a good deal, that Louis Vuitton purse or those brand new Jordan`s are probably fake.

Tuesday at DFW airport, U.S Customs and Border Protection officers, along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement gave travelers a good look at some phony products that have made their way through the airport.

“We have sports apparel, counterfeit makeup, things like counterfeit movies,” said John Wells, assistant special agent with ICE.

According to CBP, more than $1.3 billion dollars in counterfeit goods have been seized across the country. That not only impacts the companies who make the gear, but also helps fund larger criminal organizations.

“Transnational criminal organizations have been utilizing counterfeit products to access illegal proceeds to further their criminal enterprises,” Wells said.

And of course if you are caught with the shady stuff you could get hit with fines or even worse.

“It’s illegal to purchase counterfeit items and it`s illegal to bring them into the United States,” Chief CBP Officer Raul Orona said. “If you are encountered with counterfeit items there are civil and criminal penalties.”

No need to get locked up for having some bogus buys, because this phony stuff can lead to some serious trouble.