Accused pill mill doctor’s stepdaughter found dead in Dallas creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A teen found dead in a creek near Blair Park in South Dallas has been identified as 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell.

She's the step-daughter of an embattled doctor from Sherman, Gregg Diamond.

Mikayla's body was discovered Sunday, just days after Dr. Diamond was arrested on unrelated charges. He's accused of writing unnecessary prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, and more -- allegedly leading to seven deaths.

But patients say he's getting a bad rap.

"This doctor is one of the best pain management doctors in this area," one patient told reporters. "The man does not deserve what is going on."

Dr. Diamond is being held at the Fannin County Jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Dr. Diamond's attorney took to Twitter to say -- "There is no connection between my client Dr. Diamonds' charges & his step-daughter's death. Client & family devastated."

Detectives have ruled Mikayla's death "homicidal violence." If you know anything about her death, you're asked to call police.