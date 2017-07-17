Was Ezekiel Elliott involved in a bar altercation in Dallas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Many questions and very few concrete answers surrounding an alleged physical assault involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott Sunday night.

Here's the back story: just before 10:00 Sunday night police officers were called to the 2500 block of Cedar Springs in Dallas – where Clutch is – involving the physical assault of a 30-year-old man.

According to police, the victim didn't know who assaulted him and there were no arrests made, nor are there any suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

Fast forward to Monday morning, and an unnamed source confirmed to ESPN that the incident involved Elliott.

If that turns out to be true, it won't be good for the star running back. He's already under investigation by the NFL over an accusation of domestic violence in 2016, which may end up getting him a one or two game suspension.

To add, he's had a series of off the field incidents that involve bad judgment, including the incident last August – where he was seen at a marijuana dispensary in Seattle, and another incident at this year’s St. Patty’s Day Parade – where he was seen exposing a woman's breast.

We'll see what comes of Sunday's incident. Until then, Elliott, take this piece of advice: lay low.