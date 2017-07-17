The Big 12 Championship Game is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — The Big 12 Media Days rolled into Frisco on Monday, kicking off the season on the Cowboys' practice field at the Ford Center. And this year the season will end on the Cowboys' playing field at AT&T Stadium with the return of the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in seven years.

“I think our league has the best depth. We’re the only one playing a full round robin, full nine game schedule,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “And we’re the only one that guarantees our two best teams are going to play each other in the postseason.”

The return of the championship is a direct response to the conference’s issues in making the College Football Playoff. In two of the first three years of the playoff, the Big 12 has failed to have a team make it, even if some disagree with the CFP’s choices.

“To me, the Big 12 should’ve had teams two out of the three times in the playoffs,” said TCU head coach Gary Patterson, whose Horned Frogs were snubbed by the Playoff Selection Committee in 2014.

Of course, the new game will be a rematch from the regular season, but Bowlsby says he’s OK with that.

“Thirty-three of the championship games have been rematches, so the rematch is not aberrational. It happens very regularly,” said Bowlsby. “The decision was made 100% on our ability to optimize the likelihood of getting a team into the CFP.”

So the conference is hoping that going back to a championship can get them back on top. Now it’s just up to the teams to be good enough to actually earn a spot from the committee!