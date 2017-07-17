Singer R. Kelly allegedly keeping women hostage against their will in a sex cult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, looks like R. Kelly is stepping into some hot water - again.

This time, he's accused of holding women hostage.

Yeah, several parents have told Buzzfeed News the 50-year-old R&B singer is holding women hostage against their will in a sex cult.

They claim the singer has six women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. They say he tells them when to bathe, what to eat and when to sleep.

The worried parents claim R. Kelly also videos their sexual encounters.

But all of the women are of legal age, and the youngest of the bunch, an 18-year-old singer, told police she was fine and did not want to be bothered.

Meanwhile, three former members of the R&B singer's entourage have backed up many of the allegations to Buzzfeed's investigator.

"There is a 60-year history of groupie culture in R&B and Rock N Roll. They're saying, and I would tend to agree with them, that this is not that. This is something different," Jim DeRogatis said.

Former personal assistant Cheryl Mack called R. Kelly a master at mind control.

These aren't the first accusations against Kelly; he was acquitted of child pornography charges back in 2008. And just earlier this year, he was sued for allegedly seducing a man's wife.

Now, there's no denying R. Kelly's success in the music industry -- he's sold nearly 60 million albums.

But headlines like these are the ones that'll really affect his image.