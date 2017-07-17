× Doctors remove 27 contact lenses from woman’s eye

UNITED KINGDOM — A 67-year-old patient in the U.K., who was scheduled to have cataract surgery, was found to have 27 old contact lenses still lodged in her eye.

Doctors told Optometry Today that a “blueish mass” was discovered to be a glob of 17 contact lenses stuck together.

Another 10 were found upon further examination.

The patient was unaware of the build up – she reported that she thought the discomfort was due to old age and dry eye.

Needless to say, this isn’t something eye doctors see all that often.

Rupal Morjaria, an ophthalmologist who worked on the procedure told Optometry Today “None of us have ever seen this before. It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there.”

Doctors say this also serves as a public service and warning to people who become lax on their eye health, especially to those who wear contact lenses. They’re easy to neglect, bacteria frequently builds up and can cause serious eye infections.

So clean and change your lenses!