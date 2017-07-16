What’s hot, what’s not in the Week of President Trump?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Happy six months in the White House, President Trump.

In true '45' style, he's been staying busy, and we at NewsFix wanted to look at the Week in Trump.

What was not, and what was not?

We start with the stocks. For the 41st time since the election in November, the Dow Jones hit a record high, this time touching 21,553.09 on Thursday. The business world's confidence is soaring for the businessman president, and Trump took notice.

Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday - despite the Russian hoax story! Also, jobs numbers are starting to look very good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2017

That same tweet leads us into the biggest 'Not' of his week, the latest chapter in the Russia Saga. Donald Trump, Jr. continues to face scrutiny for taking a meeting last June with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have incriminating info about Hillary Clinton.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The day after that information was released, Junior's lawyer got a $50,000 check from Trump's campaign finances.

It's true: The Trump campaign paid $50,000 to Don Jr.'s lawyer ONE DAY after CNN first asked the White House about the Trump Tower meeting. pic.twitter.com/joZnokbgVG — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) July 15, 2017

Congrats, Trump donors. Guess you got the honor of picking up the check on that one!

What else is hot?

We're still making jobs! 222,000 is the estimate this past month, and we're averaging 180,000 new jobs per month since Trump took office. That's on par with last year's 187,000/month average.

And what's not?

The president's standing among the public. His 36 percent approval rating six months in is the lowest ever for any President of the United States at that mile marker.

If you haven't figured it out yet, America, it's going to be a wild ride! Buckle up!