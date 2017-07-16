WATCH: Lost dog found following horrific car crash

RICHARDSON — Now this is doggone good news!

The dog, Daisy, involved in a car accident last week near Plano has been found. A group of animal rescue workers spotted her in the woods over the weekend. She’s now being treated at a medical center.

“Daisy is doing really good,” Dr. Murray said in a Facebook Live video. “The only thing she has is a broken femur bone.”

Yeah, and she’ll need surgery.

Daisy disappeared on July 11th when a big rig slammed into the car she was riding in. Daisy’s human dad is recovering from a neck and head injury. Her human mom suffered two fractures in her back, a sprained ankle and whiplash.

We’re wishing them all a speedy recovery.